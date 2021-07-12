Cancel
Cancer

Seagen veteran-led ProfoundBio gets $55M to bring cancer drugs to the clinic

By Frank Vinluan
MedCity News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA biotech company developing targeted cancer therapies for solid tumors has raised more than $55 million in financing as it prepares to bring multiple drugs into human testing as early as next year. ProfoundBio unveiled the Series A round of funding on Monday. The investment was led by Lilly Asia...

medcitynews.com

CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Bridge Medicines Enters Exclusive License Agreement With Cornell University For UBR5 Inhibitor Program To Treat Resistant Cancers

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Medicines and Cornell University today announced an exclusive license agreement to develop UBR5 Inhibitors for the treatment of certain difficult-to-treat cancers such as triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). UBR5 is a cellular enzyme (an E3 ubiquitin ligase) that is involved in the labeling...
Florham Park, NJPosted by
TheStreet

PDS Biotechnology To Present Recent Phase 2 Human Clinical Data And On-Going Oncology Programs At Investor Conferences

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies based on the Company's proprietary Versamune ® T-cell activating technology, announced today that its management team will present at several investor conferences listed below during the third quarter of 2021.
Medical & BiotechMedCity News

Ring Therapeutics rounds up $117M to find better viral vectors for gene therapy

Gene therapy reaches its cellular destination aboard an engineered virus, but the journey is not always problem free. Adeno-associated virus (AAV), the virus that is the backbone of many approved and experimental gene therapies, is foreign to the body and can therefore prompt dangerous immune responses. Even if those complications don’t develop, any antibodies the immune system produces against the viral vector means a patient can’t be given a second dose if needed because the antibodies will render the therapy ineffective.
Greenville, NCecu.edu

CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS

New ECU, Vidant partnership provides access to clinical trials for rare cancers. A new clinical trial partnership between East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine and Vidant Health, which officially began on Jan. 1, has been awarded membership to the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology ahead of schedule. The honor is based on the partnership’s success in providing access to clinical trials for rare cancers.
HealthNews-Medical.net

First interchangeable biosimilar insulin product approved by FDA for treatment of diabetes

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first interchangeable biosimilar insulin product, indicated to improve glycemic control in adults and pediatric patients with Type 1 diabetes mellitus and in adults with Type 2 diabetes mellitus. Semglee (insulin glargine-yfgn) is both biosimilar to, and interchangeable with (can be substituted for), its reference product Lantus (insulin glargine), a long-acting insulin analog. Semglee (insulin glargine-yfgn) is the first interchangeable biosimilar product approved in the U.S. for the treatment of diabetes. Approval of these insulin products can provide patients with additional safe, high-quality and potentially cost-effective options for treating diabetes.
Medical & Biotechhomenewshere.com

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Clearance of IND for FPI-1966, an Investigational Radiopharmaceutical for the Treatment of Head and Neck and Bladder Cancers Expressing FGFR3

HAMILTON, ON and BOSTON, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ -- Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSN), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Company's Investigational New Drug (IND) applications for [225Ac]-FPI-1966 (FPI-1966) and imaging agent [111In]-FPI-1967 (FPI-1967). FPI-1966 is a targeted alpha therapy (TAT) designed to use vofatamab, a human monoclonal antibody, to target and deliver actinium-225 to tumor sites expressing fibroblast growth factor 3 (FGFR3), a protein that is overexpressed in multiple tumor types, particularly head and neck and bladder cancers. FPI-1966 utilizes Fusion's Fast-Clear™ linker to connect vofatamab to actinium-225.
HealthGenomeWeb

FDA Clears Promega Microsatellite Instability Test System

NEW YORK – Promega announced on Wednesday that the US Food and Drug Administration has cleared its OncoMate MSI Dx Analysis System. The microsatellite instability diagnostic can now be used to screen for Lynch syndrome in colorectal cancer patients, the Madison, Wisconsin-based firm said. The Promega OncoMate MSI Dx kit...
Cancercase.edu

How a microscopic fungus could lead to a breakthrough in oral cancer research

New research from Case Western Reserve University shows that cell receptors, responsible for anti-fungal immunity, are attacking tumors. Microscopic fungus may have more to do with oral cancer and aging than first thought, according to new research from Case Western Reserve University. Researchers from the School of Dental Medicine, Case...
Medical & Biotechpharmacytimes.com

Pharmacy Clinical Pearl of the Day: Statins and Drug Interactions

Older drugs such as lovastatin (Mevacor, Altoprev), simvastatin (Zocor), and atorvastatin (Lipitor) have the most drug interactions. Several obvious interactions with statins to always remember:. Older drugs such as lovastatin (Mevacor, Altoprev), simvastatin (Zocor), and atorvastatin (Lipitor) have the most drug interactions. They may interact with:. Antibiotics, such as erythromycin...
Cancerroche.com

Data for Roche’s Evrysdi® (risdiplam) published in New England Journal of Medicine shows significant improvement in survival and motor milestones in babies with Type 1 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA)

FIREFISH Part 2 study showed treatment with Evrysdi helped babies stay free of permanent ventilation, sit without support and improve across a range of motor milestones. Evrysdi has proven efficacy in adults, children and babies two months and older with over 4,000 patients treated to date. SMA is the leading...
Canceronclive.com

FDA Approves Pembrolizumab for High-Risk Early-Stage TNBC Plus Chemo as Neoadjuvant Treatment, Then as Single-Agent Adjuvant Treatment

The FDA has approved pembrolizumab for the treatment of patients with high-risk, early-stage triple-negative breast cancer in combination with chemotherapy as neoadjuvant treatment and then continued as a single agent as adjuvant treatment after surgery. The FDA has approved pembrolizumab (Keytruda) for the treatment of patients with high-risk, early-stage triple-negative...
Cancerbiospace.com

Thetis Pharmaceuticals Receives Orphan Drug Designation from FDA for Resolvin E1 Therapy for Pancreatic Cancer

RIDGEFIELD, CT – Thetis Pharmaceuticals (“Thetis”), a leading developer of Resolvin-based therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug designation to TP-317 for treatment of pancreatic cancer. “TP-317 is a first-in-class Resolvin E1 therapy that offers a transformative...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Ring Hopes to Bring First Re-dosable Gene Therapy to the Clinic with $117M Series B

With gene therapies all the rage in modern medicine, the promising treatments face a few massive challenges including limited breadth, limitation to once-in-a-life treatment and poor tolerability. That’s why Ring Therapeutics hopes to bring in a “new era of gene therapies” to rise above the challenges of current options. A cohort of investors bought into the hope with a $117 million Series B funding round.
CancerScience Now

Blockade of the CD93 pathway normalizes tumor vasculature to facilitate drug delivery and immunotherapy

You are currently viewing the abstract. The immature and dysfunctional vascular network within solid tumors poses a substantial obstacle to immunotherapy because it creates a hypoxic tumor microenvironment that actively limits immune cell infiltration. The molecular basis underpinning this vascular dysfunction is not fully understood. Using genome-scale receptor array technology, we showed here that insulin-like growth factor binding protein 7 (IGFBP7) interacts with its receptor CD93, and we subsequently demonstrated that this interaction contributes to abnormal tumor vasculature. Both CD93 and IGFBP7 were up-regulated in tumor-associated endothelial cells. IGFBP7 interacted with CD93 via a domain different from multimerin-2, the known ligand for CD93. In two mouse tumor models, blockade of the CD93/IGFBP7 interaction by monoclonal antibodies promoted vascular maturation to reduce leakage, leading to reduced tumor hypoxia and increased tumor perfusion. CD93 blockade in mice increased drug delivery, resulting in an improved antitumor response to gemcitabine or fluorouracil. Blockade of the CD93 pathway triggered a substantial increase in intratumoral effector T cells, thereby sensitizing mouse tumors to immune checkpoint therapy. Last, analysis of samples from patients with cancer under anti–programmed death 1/programmed death-ligand 1 treatment revealed that overexpression of the IGFBP7/CD93 pathway was associated with poor response to therapy. Thus, our study identified a molecular interaction involved in tumor vascular dysfunction and revealed an approach to promote a favorable tumor microenvironment for therapeutic intervention.
CancerNature.com

Changes in expression of PD-L1 on peripheral T cells in patients with melanoma and lung cancer treated with PD-1 inhibitors

Advances in cancer immunology have increased the use of immune checkpoint inhibitors in clinical practice, however not all patients respond, and treatment can have severe side-effects. Blood-based immunological biomarkers are an attractive method for predicting which patients will respond to therapy, however, reliable biomarkers for immune checkpoint blockade are lacking. This study aimed to identify patients before or early in treatment who would best respond to PD-1 inhibitors. We hypothesised that higher baseline PD-L1 and/or PD-1 on peripheral blood T cells could predict radiological response to PD-1 inhibitors. This pilot prospective cohort study assessed 26 patients with melanoma or non-small cell lung cancer, treated with pembrolizumab, nivolumab, or nivolumab/ipilimumab combined. Response was assessed by RECIST 1.1. Peripheral blood lymphocytes collected at baseline, after one cycle, 10 weeks and at discontinuation of therapy were analysed by flow cytometry. Patients with a higher proportion of PD-L1+ T cells at baseline had improved objective response to PD-1 inhibitor therapy, and patients with a lower proportion of regulatory T cells at baseline experienced more immune-related adverse events. These findings may prove useful to assist in clinical decision making. Further studies with larger cohorts are required to validate these findings.
Cancercancerhealth.com

Research on Early-Age Onset Colorectal Cancer Presented at ASCO

At this year’s annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, over 400 abstracts related to colorectal cancer (CRC) were presented. Here’s a glimpse into some of the early-age onset CRC research and how biological factors such as hyperlipidemia and the presence of circulating tumor cells may influence prognosis.
CancerMedicalXpress

New approach for cell therapy shows potential against solid tumors with KRAS mutations

A new technology for cellular immunotherapy developed by Abramson Cancer Center researchers at Penn Medicine showed promising anti-tumor activity in the lab against hard-to-treat cancers driven by the once-considered 'undruggable' KRAS mutation, including lung, colorectal, and pancreatic. The study, published online in Nature Communications, successfully demonstrated using human cells that...

