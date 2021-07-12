Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Stephen A. Smith on Shohei Ohtani: 'Don't think it helps that the No. 1 face is a dude that needs an interpreter'

Las Cruces Sun-News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tremendous first half has transformed Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels into a superstar. Between leading the majors in home runs (33) and posting a 3.49 ERA on the mound, Ohtani is baseball's most successful two-way player in decades, perhaps a century. And he will be a heavy presence in Tuesday's Major League Baseball All-Star Game after being voted the American League's starting designated hitter and, on Monday, announced as the AL's starting pitcher.

www.lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Kellerman
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Dirk Nowitzki
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Stephen A Smith
Person
Stephen A.
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Babe Ruth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Angels#The American League#Al#Espn#Nba#Americans#Usa Today Sports#Baseball Hall Of Famers#Twitter Boombaca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
WorldPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Nigeria basketball trashes Stephen A. Smith over comments about team

Stephen A. Smith is under fire again for comments he made on ESPN, this time about the Nigerian men’s basketball team. On Monday’s edition of “First Take,” Smith criticized Team USA for losing to Nigeria in an exhibition game over the weekend. In doing so, Smith came across to some as mocking and mispronouncing the names of several Nigerian players, including his reference to “some dude Gabe Nnamdi who goes by ‘Gabe Vincent’ for the Miami Heat.”
SportsThe Big Lead

Stephen A. Smith Listened As His ESPN Co-Workers Elevated the Conversation

Stephen A. Smith's expansive purview and commitment to unvarnished, provoking opinion puts him in the position to run afoul of both the public and his co-workers for hours on end each day. His commentary on Shohei Ohtani's marketability and value to Major League Baseball, made during Monday's First Take, drew instant ire both externally and internally. It was his most significant misstep since 2014 when he implied women need to be careful not to "provoke" domestic violence incidents. Those words earned him a one-week suspension.
NBAWISN

'Welcome to our terrible city!': ESPN's Stephen A. Smith responds to Bucks fans

MILWAUKEE — Lifelong Bucks fan Jay Matthes had the rare opportunity to welcome ESPN's Stephen A. Smith to Fiserv Forum Sunday night. "Welcome to our terrible city Stephen A.," Matthes said as Smith walked into the Milwaukee Bucks' arena. The comments come after ESPN's "First Take" panelists trashed Milwaukee, calling...
SportsPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Employees React To Stephen A’s Controversial Comments

Monday was not a good day for Stephen A. Smith, as the highly-paid and highly-visible ESPN personality put his foot in his mouth twice. Smith generated controversy with his take that Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani might not be suited to be the face of baseball because he speaks through an interpreter. The First Take star would eventually apologize for his comments.
MLBzonecoverage.com

What Would the Twins Look Like If They Had Signed Shohei Ohtani?

The MLB All-Star Game is taking place on Tuesday, and the biggest attraction will be Shohei Ohtani. The pitcher-outfielder has become a superstar for the Los Angeles Angels this season and should be a favorite to not only win the Home Run Derby on Monday but take home the MVP award in the Midsummer Classic.
MLBPosted by
NESN

J.D. Martinez Had Nickname For Shohei Ohtani When He Met Angels Star

J.D. Martinez is constantly marveling at Shohei Ohtani. Given the opportunity to meet him, the Boston Red Sox slugger cashed in on the opportunity to share the nickname he has for the Los Angeles Angels star. “I said, ‘Oh, Babe Ruth. Nice to meet you, too,'” Martinez said Monday, via...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Shohei Ohtani thanks Angels support staff with Home Run Derby earnings

In a historic All-Star campaign, Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani did one of the more unselfish acts you will ever hear. Just when you thought Shohei Ohtani couldn’t get more awesome, he goes out and does something like this. The Angels first-time All-Star and two-way phenom recently participated in the...
MLBthefocus.news

Who are Shohei Ohtani's parents? Family inspired baseball star's dreams

Shohei Ohtani is one of the most exciting players in baseball, being described as a “once-in-a-century talent”. The 27-year-old star is MLB’s most accomplished two-way player since Babe Ruth. He is hoping to shine at this year’s All-Star Game (Tuesday, 13 July 2021). Ohtani has found his feet in America,...
Baseballnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Reusse: Enjoy the phenomenon that is Shohei Ohtani

The shows that feature limited numbers of people arguing and drawing delicious salaries on ESPN, FS1 and other national outlets have this, and only this, to say about baseball:. The major leagues do a very poor job of promoting their best players. This weekly conversation usually takes place on a...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Mariners fend off late rally by Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Kyle Seager and Mitch Haniger homered, Chris Flexen pitched seven strong innings and the Seattle Mariners held off a late rally to defeat the host Los Angeles Angels 6-5 on Friday night in Anaheim, Calif. Flexen (9-3) won his fourth straight decision and defeated the Angels for the second time...
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Duels it out in no-decision

Ohtani allowed three hits and a walk while striking out eight over six scoreless innings Monday in a no-decision against the Athletics. He also went 1-for-4 with a double. Ohtani traded zeroes on the scoreboard with opposing starter Cole Irvin for six innings. His brilliant effort went to waste in the seventh, when Steve Cishek allowed three runs on one swing of the bat. The Athletics threatened to score on a few occasions, but Ohtani was able to shut the door on them each time. He induced 14 swinging strikes and notched at least eight strikeouts for the first time in nearly a month. The 27-year-old two-way superstar owns a 3.21 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 36:4 K:BB over 73 innings, and he tentatively lines up for a favorable matchup against the Rockies at the beginning of next week.
MLBbaseballprospectus.com

Shohei Ohtani is Living the Dream

Welcome to Ohtani Week: a celebration of, well, Shohei Ohtani. There’s been no player more fascinating or exhilarating since Ohtani graced our shores in 2018. Over time, the initial curiosity and excitement surrounding MLB’s first true two-way player in a century morphed into something more: Pure, uncut awe derived a superstar breaking barriers previously thought unreachable. All week, we’ll be talking about the most lovable—and possibly most talented—man in baseball. So throw on your Angels cap, grab your laptop charger, and dig in.
MLBLarry Brown Sports

Shohei Ohtani had awesome gesture with his Home Run Derby money

Shohei Ohtani did not win the Home Run Derby, but he was a big winner for what he did with his Home Run Derby money. Ohtani received $150,000 for his finish in the Home Run Derby, where he lost in the first round to Juan Soto after an excellent duel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy