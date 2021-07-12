Stephen A. Smith on Shohei Ohtani: 'Don't think it helps that the No. 1 face is a dude that needs an interpreter'
A tremendous first half has transformed Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels into a superstar. Between leading the majors in home runs (33) and posting a 3.49 ERA on the mound, Ohtani is baseball's most successful two-way player in decades, perhaps a century. And he will be a heavy presence in Tuesday's Major League Baseball All-Star Game after being voted the American League's starting designated hitter and, on Monday, announced as the AL's starting pitcher.www.lcsun-news.com
