For the first time in a very long time, you’re being given appreciation presents (like “just because” presents) by your crew. And, you are really going for the gold, pearls, and Givenchy when picking out your gifts. Money is no object when it’s someone else’s. Respect the generosity of others and don’t overspend their cash, even if they are urging you to buy high priced duds. Spend their money as though it was yours. Also, be sure to thank and appreciate them for treating you to this lavish gift or the few presents that are coming your way from then.