CINCINNATI — Jacob deGrom went back to New York a day earlier than the rest of his teammates, but the Mets are telling fans not to panic. DeGrom, sidelined on the injured list with tightness in his right forearm, left Cincinnati on Tuesday and traveled to New York to “continue his treatment,” per manager Luis Rojas. Though the ace is still shut down from throwing until that tightness — or inflammation, as acting GM Zack Scott referred to it on Big Time Baseball — disappears, the team is less concerned about his latest injury than it was a few days ago.