Park City Miners’ Day to return on September 6

PARK CITY, Utah. — Park City Miners’ Day is back. After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Park City Rotary Club is bringing back the community’s traditional small-town celebration of its mining heritage on Labor Day, September 6 for its 125th edition. The celebration will feature the Miners’ Day parade down Main Street, the legendary Running of the Balls, and a daylong celebration in City Park.

“We’re so glad to be back!,” exclaimed Miners’ Day Director and past Rotary president Corrie Forsling. “The heritage of Miners’ Day is part of the fabric of our community. Our thanks go to the City of Park City for its cooperation in helping us bring back Miners’ Day for our town this September.”

In 2020, the Park City Rotary Club made the difficult decision to take a pause in the public gathering. But a virtual Running of the Balls, aired on local Park City Television, allowed the club to raise much-needed funds to benefit nonprofits.

Known as Labor Day throughout the U.S., Miners’ Day has its origins during the 19th-century mining boom in the now world-renowned ski resort town of Park City. In its heyday, Park City was one of the world’s leading producers of silver. The mining heritage is center stage each year at Miners’ Day with the popular mucking and drilling demonstrations taking place at City Park.

2021 Miners’ Day Schedule:

7:30 – 9:30 am – Miners’ Day Breakfast, City Park

8:00 am – Miners’ Day Bark City 5k Run, City Park (bring your dog)

10:30 am – Running of the Balls , Main Street (get there early to buy balls)

11:00 am – Miners’ Day Parade, Main Street

11:30 am – 3:00 pm – Fun in City Park including food trucks, live entertainment, kids games, and Mucking & Drilling Demonstrations

