Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Brothers changing the community

By San Antonio Living
news4sanantonio.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamilies are never perfect, and one pair of brothers refused to deal with their differences for years. Find out what finally brought them together and how they are changing their community for the better.

news4sanantonio.com

Comments / 0

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
San Antonio, TXnews4sanantonio.com

Free 4 You: Porter Loring offering new grief support program

SAN ANTONIO -- Starting in August, a local funeral home is launching a grief support program that is free for you. Porter Loring is launching 'Make Your Grief Count.' It's a free 8-week class that will focus on different aspects of healing from the loss of a loved one, including rest and regulation, as well as enduring connection.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Photo Stations in Area Parks Aren’t for Selfies, It’s Community Science to Track Environmental Change

No one person has the capacity to keep an eye on a natural area in order to detect changes over time, but what about an army of community scientists and their smartphones?. That’s the premise behind the Chronolog monitoring tool, in which photo stations are set up at designated spots in parks or preserves. Visitors to the location place their phone in the provided bracket — to ensure that all images are geo-coordinated — snap a photo and email it to Chronolog. The images are then stitched together in an ongoing timelapse series. The more people who participate, the more complete of a picture is presented.
Relationshipsnews4sanantonio.com

All it takes is a smile

The duo of 9-year-old Jaylen and his Grandfather, Don will alone make you smile with their contagious energy but they are taking their mission to help people smile during this past year and more a little further. Check out their t shirts designed by Jaylen and listen to their mission at 1 World Smiling.
Mitchell, INwbiw.com

Mitchell Community School approve personnel changes

MITCHELL – The following personnel changes have been approved at the Mitchell Community School board Monday night. Jeanie Barnes – Mitchell Community School Autism & Behavior consultant effective – effective July 31, 2021. Meilissa Epping – Mitchell Junior High/Mitchell High School Instructional coach – effective July 9, 2021. Katrina Brace...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
newschain

Dear Fiona: How do we support our son and daughter-in-law after our grandchild’s cot death?

“I am in such a state of shock and upset that I really don’t know what to do for the best. My son and my lovely daughter-in-law have just lost their first child through cot death. None of us can believe this as he seemed such a healthy wee baby and was just gorgeous. They got pregnant not long after Covid kicked off and were so careful, the whole time to stay safe and healthy. The little boy was born in the middle of March and lived just four months.
Kidsnews4sanantonio.com

15-year-old girl on ventilator with COVID-19 planned to get vaccinated

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN/CNN Newsource/WKRC) – A south Florida teenager is fighting for her life after getting infected with COVID-19. Just a week and a half ago, Paulina Velasquez was looking forward to her sophomore year at JP Taravella High School in Coral Springs. Last week, she planned to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but never got the chance.
Chicago, ILNFL

Four Pillars of Inspire Change – Police & Community Relations

Former Chicago Bears and current Washington Football Team tackle Charles Leno Jr. believes work must be done to rebuild trust between law enforcement and local communities. Inspire Change grant partner Metropolitan Family Services is tackling this challenge through ongoing work with the Chicago Police Department to help bridge the gap between police and the districts they serve. To learn more about the NFL's efforts to address barriers to opportunity and equality, visit NFL.com/InspireChange. #InspireChange.
RelationshipsPosted by
Upworthy

This doctor shows up at strangers’ weddings and brings back old flowers as gifts for her patients

Eleanor Love knew, as a medical student, that weddings were responsible for a lot of leftover flowers. Rather than let them go to waste, she came up with a brilliant idea: she would call wedding coordinators up as often as possible, even if she did not know the bride and groom, to ask if she could stop by the event venue to pick up the couple's leftover flowers. After the couple's big day, Love would collect after-wedding bouquets and centerpieces to gift to her lonely hospital patients. Several of the doctor's patients have deeply appreciated the thoughtful token. Her initiative now goes by the name The Simple Sunflower, The Washington Post reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy