Asics Launches NFT Footwear Collection

By SGB Media
sgbonline.com
 16 days ago

Asics announced that its Sunrise Red NFT Collection will be offered by digital auction starting on July 15. The 189-piece collection includes nine digital footwear products, including the Gel-Lyte III, Gel-Quantum 360, Metaracer models, and a pair of Asics flip-flops and sandals. The nine shoes will be featured in a limited edition release of 20 NFTs per shoe and a Gold Edition release featuring each shoe in a metallic gold color with one NFT per shoe.

#Asics#Footwear#Auction#Digital Arts#Metaracer#Gold Edition#Nft
