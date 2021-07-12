Asics Launches NFT Footwear Collection
Asics announced that its Sunrise Red NFT Collection will be offered by digital auction starting on July 15. The 189-piece collection includes nine digital footwear products, including the Gel-Lyte III, Gel-Quantum 360, Metaracer models, and a pair of Asics flip-flops and sandals. The nine shoes will be featured in a limited edition release of 20 NFTs per shoe and a Gold Edition release featuring each shoe in a metallic gold color with one NFT per shoe.sgbonline.com
