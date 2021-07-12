Asics Launches NFT Footwear Collection

Dinosaur fans and sneakerheads may want to save their money. Reebok has officially announced a new partnership with Universal Brand Development that will see the company releasing a new line of footwear and apparel themed after the blockbuster classic Jurassic Park later this month. Dubbed the Reebok x Jurassic Park full-family footwear and apparel collection, this is the first product line of its kind. It celebrates the history of Steven Spielberg's 1993 movie and reimagines some of Reebok's most well-known sneakers through that lens.