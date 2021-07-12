Washington State May See Its Highest Gas Prices In 7 Years

Cancel
Gas prices have been rising across the United States before the Fourth of July weekend, but drivers in Washington are really feeling the sting, according to KOMO. The American Automobile Association (AAA) said the state's average price is $3.83 per gallon. This is close to the highest price ever seen in nearly seven years. Seattle has the highest prices on average at around $3.95 a gallon, the organization said. Meanwhile, the cheapest gas prices can be found in Clarkston, Washington at $3.43 a gallon.

