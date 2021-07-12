Blackhawks trade Duncan Keith to the Oilers for Caleb Jones in cost-cutting move
The Chicago Blackhawks have traded Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers, and they’ve saved a lot of money too. As the idea the Blackhawks would work to send Duncan Keith to a place he can be closer to family, the Edmonton Oilers surfaced as a possible landing spot. On Monday, according to multiple reports, Keith is indeed on his way to Edmonton for defenseman Caleb Jones and a third-round pick.fansided.com
