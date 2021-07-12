Blackhawks trade Duncan Keith to the Oilers for Caleb Jones in cost-cutting move

The Chicago Blackhawks have been very active so far this offseason. By now, you know about Seth Jones, Marc-Andre Fleury, Tyler Johnson, and Caleb Jones. You have also heard about the subtractions, some big names like Duncan Keith and Nikita Zadorov are on the way out. Well, it seems like they are all in on making sure that their defense is better going forward. They are signing Jake McCabe to a four-year contract with a four million dollar cap hip hit.