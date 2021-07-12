Cancel
Astral Becomes Bluesign System Partner; Builds PFDs With Bluesign Approved Shells For S21

By SGB Media
sgbonline.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAstral announced it is a Bluesign-approved System Partner and comes on the heels of releasing its Bluesign-approved PFD shell, featured in four of the brand’s lifejackets for S21. Bluesign, founded in 2000, assists brands with sustainable textile supply solutions. Through its criteria and analysis for on-site system implementation, Bluesign aims...

sgbonline.com

Businessthepaypers.com

Arqit partners Dentos to launch an identity system

Arqit has signed a contract with law firm Dentons to co-develop an identity system (SSI) which allows users to control their own identities and selectively grant access permissions to firms. The product is called QuantumKeep. It allows an initial data capture by one firm that has been granted permission by...
Industrycepro.com

Vivint Partners with Major Solar System Provider

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) has entered into a strategic partnership with Freedom Forever, one of the country’s fastest growing residential solar system installers, to install smart home systems as the first step in the solar installation process. Likewise, Vivint customers will have an immediate opportunity to add clean energy production to their homes through Freedom Forever.
Personal Financethepaypers.com

Paysafe partners with Smart Property Systems in North America

Paysafe has announced a new independent software vendor (ISV) partnership with Smart Property Systems, a SaaS provider for property management. According to the press release, the Smart Property Systems platform will embed Paysafe’s credit and debit card, ACH, and e-cash payment solutions to enable North American property managers to offer tenants improved digital transactions for their rent payments.
dcvelocity.com

MSC, Shell partner to help decarbonize global shipping industry

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company and Shell International Petroleum Co. Ltd. are partnering to accelerate the decarbonization of the global shipping industry. The companies signed a long-term memorandum of understanding that they say will help them “play enhanced roles in the energy transformation of shipping, as developers and early adopters of innovative technologies and fuel solutions,” according to a statement released July 16. The companies said they plan to develop a range of safe, sustainable, and competitive technologies that can reduce emissions from existing assets and help create a net-zero emissions future for shipping. “MSC’s efforts to [decarbonize] include strong partnerships with a range of companies across the industry,” Bud Darr, executive vice president of maritime policy and government affairs for MSC Group, said in a statement. “This partnership with Shell is a great example of the type of commitment that is needed to catalyse low-carbon solutions for the shipping sector.” Shell and MSC have worked together over the last 10 years on projects that involve both biofuels and ultra-low sulphur fuels. Going forward, their teams will collaborate to develop and deploy net-zero solutions, including zero-emission fuels of the future and the technologies that will enable them, as well as energy-efficiency programs, including digital services and platforms, they said. Other projects will explore hydrogen-derived fuels and the use of methanol as a marine fuel. “The partnership also offers an opportunity for Shell and MSC to work together to engage the industry and its stakeholders on strategic policy issues, bringing their dual perspectives with the purpose of enabling constructive dialogue and to accelerate [decarbonization] in the sector,” the companies said.
Economysgbonline.com

Active Outdoors Selects Providence Marketing Group As Agency Of Record

Providence Marketing Group announced that they have recently initiated marketing efforts for Active Outdoors LLC., known for its Fishin’ Stix products. PMG will be responsible for handling all aspects of marketing including media planning, social media, creative design and public relations for the up and coming brand. Active Outdoors also...
Businesssgbonline.com

Woom USA Merges With Woom Europe

The children’s bicycle manufacturer Woom announced the merger of Woom Europe and Woom USA. The merger will “double its global workforce, optimize and enhance product innovation and evolve its supply chain and manufacturing capabilities.”. “Over the past seven years, we have built the foundation for the Woom brand in the...
Fitnesssgbonline.com

Report: Echelon Fitness Exploring Strategic Options

Echelon Fitness Multimedia LLC, a maker of exercise bikes and other workout equipment, is exploring strategic alternatives that could value the company at more than $1 billion, sources told Bloomberg. Options reportedly include raising at least $100 million in funding, a sale or a public listing through a merger with...
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Amadeus and Duetto Expand Partnership to Deliver Enhanced Market Insight

The value and impact of revenue management systems have played an increasingly important role in helping hotels build a recovery plan in the face of changing market conditions caused by the pandemic. Hoteliers realize that access to forward-looking data has been essential to optimize pricing strategies. Amadeus' Demand360® solution, which provides 12-months of on-the-books, forward-looking data and 24 months of historical hotel occupancy data for more than 30,000 hotels globally, is the ideal partner to Duetto, enabling hoteliers to make smarter decisions and develop more effective revenue strategies.
Businesssgbonline.com

Polartec Announces Full Use Of Non-PFAS DWR Treatments

Polartec announced the elimination of PFAS (per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances) in its DWR (durable water repellent) treatments across its line of performance fabrics. This non-PFAS treatment, offering zero loss of durability or water repellency, is the latest in the company’s EcoEngineering initiative. As part of its sustainability efforts, “Polartec prioritized performance and longevity as it worked to eliminate PFAS in its DWR treatments. This new weather protection fabric treatment will be used in Hardface, Power Shield, Power Shield Pro, NeoShell, and Windbloc products. The technology will also extend to fleece and insulation treatments for greater moisture management on products like Thermal Pro and Alpha.”
greenville.com

BMW Group Builds Closed-looped Recycling System

With a closed material cycle for production equipment made from hard metal, the BMW Group saves around seven tonnes of tungsten per year. By recycling used drilling and milling inserts from production equipment, the BMW Group reduces its annual consumption of the conflict resource tungsten by seven tonnes. This new and sustainable material cycle is being implemented with immediate effect in all German and Austrian BMW plants.
prweek.com

MDC Partners shareholders approve merger with Stagwell

NEW YORK: MDC Partners shareholders voted to approve the agreement to combine with Stagwell Group following a shareholder dispute. Following the anticipated August 2 closing, the combined company will be renamed Stagwell Inc and traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Post-merger, the company will have 10,000 global employees. Mark Penn...
Kodiak, AKsgbonline.com

Kodiak Outlines “Built For What Matters” Sustainability Initiative

Kodiak is taking steps to reduce its environmental footprint and improve sustainability through a multi-year, multi-faceted initiative—”Built for What Matters.” The initiative focuses on design and manufacturing, incorporating fewer, more sustainable materials and implementing manufacturing processes that are less impactful to the environment. “The workwear category as a whole has...
Economysgbonline.com

HIVIZ Hires New Director Of Commercial Sales

HIVIZ Shooting Systems announced the hiring of Tracy Barnes as director of commercial sales. Barnes brings with her a strong background in sales, marketing and finance and more than 20 years of shooting experience in Biathlon and multi-gun. “We are excited to have Tracy join our team with not only...
Businesssgbonline.com

Rossignol Group Appoints Category Manager, North America

Rossignol Group announced that Jeff Courter was hired as Rossignol Nordic category manager, North America. Courter will oversee Rossignol’s Nordic business in North America and work with its regional and global sales, marketing and commercial teams to drive category growth in the U.S. and Canada. Jacques Vincent, a long-time veteran...
sgbonline.com

Full Speed Ahead Hires MTB Marketing Manager

Bicycle components manufacturer, Full Speed Ahead (FSA), has hired industry veteran David Meredith as head of Mountain Bike Marketing for the Americas. Meredith comes to FSA with over thirty years of experience as a professional athlete and as a marketing manager and director for various companies. He will work in this role from his Southern California location and in the future join the FSA team in Mukilteo, WA.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Just Said Doing This "Strongly" Boosts Protection From Delta Variant

Experts have gone back and forth about the necessity of a third dose for the COVID vaccines approved for use in the U.S. While some experts believe a booster shot is necessary to protect against the Delta variant and mitigate waning efficacy, others say the vaccines are sufficiently protective without an additional dose. Now, Pfizer has released new data that shows a third dose of its COVID vaccine "strongly" boosts protection against the Delta variant, making a case for another shot.
Businessthepaypers.com

finleap connect acquires Spanish Open Banking provider MyValue Solutions

Finleap connect, the independent Open Banking platform in Europe, has acquired MyValue Solutions, the Open Banking company in the Iberian market. Through this first acquisition, finleap connect will benefit from MyValue Solutions bringing in its technology and significant customer base, including its status as trusted partner for financial institutions. Additionally, the acquisition advances finleap connect’s international expansion.
ComputersThe Drum

Building content systems for a new era

The lessons from the pandemic have been many, but for marketers it seems to boil down to a question of priorities. That was the message relayed by Peter O’Neill, industry analyst and former research director for B2B marketing at Forrester at this year’s censhare ecosphere days digital. Holding a session...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Mobile Banking Market is in Huge Demand | Google, Sybase, ebanklT

The latest study released on the Global Mobile Banking Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Mobile Banking Market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

