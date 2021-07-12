Ward 3 meets Thursday at Ed Davis Community Center

City Councillor Barbara Murphy, Mayor Gary Christenson and City Councillors Craig Spadafora and Jadeane Sica recently unveiled Malden’s third Community Fridge which was freshly stocked with produce, bread, pizza and more! The fridge is located on the Bike Path across from the Malden Community Garden behind U-Haul Storage, 420 Eastern Avenue. U-Haul is the City’s first corporate sponsor for the Community Fridge Program – President of U-Haul Boston Jorge White generously offered to provide the electricity to the site. “In the decades that U-Haul has served Malden, I have observed a strong sense of community,” said White. “When the city approached us about the location of the fridge, we felt we were well positioned to do what neighbors do: help those in our community who need it most.” Also partnering in the effort were Malden Teen Enrichment Center students who painted and designed the fridge case and employees from Malden Public Facilities, the Department of Public Works and Inspectional Services who helped with installation. Thanking everyone involved in the initiative, Councillor Murphy said, “community fridges are so important as they help people connect to their community, access nutritious food, save money and reduce food waste. I am thrilled to have Ward 5 host the third fridge.”