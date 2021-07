From the lakes to the breweries to the trails. Few states boast the combo of accessible, vast wilderness and modern cities that Michigan does. The Great Lakes State, as Michiganders lovingly call it, is best explored from its seemingly endless shores: 3,288 miles worth of winding roads overlooking these world wonders of the glacial age. Whether you take this ultimate Michigan road trip by bike, car, (or even boat), you will surely be welcomed by humble, big-hearted people delighted to show you the best of our state along the way. We simply ask that you tip your waitstaff, wear a mask, and for gahdssake’s, don’t litter.