WAMG Giveaway – Win the DVD of The New Shocker JAKOB’S WIFE Starring Barbara Crampton, On DVD and Blu-ray July 20 – Exclusively On Shudder August 19

By Tom Stockman
wearemoviegeeks.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, and Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, will release JAKOB’S WIFE on DVD and Blu-ray on July 20, 2021. Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, announced that JAKOB’S WIFE will be...

www.wearemoviegeeks.com

