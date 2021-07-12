Cancel
Crews respond to crash near Clay Twp.

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 16 days ago
Crews are responding to an injury accident near Clay Twp. Monday evening.

Dispatch told News Center 7 that police were dispatched to the area of Sweet Potato Ridge Road to respond to the crash that happened just before 5:30 p.m.

One person reportedly suffered a head injury in the crash, dispatch said. Additional details were not made available about how many injuries there were or if anyone was transported to the hospital.

We are working to learn more and will continue updating this story.

