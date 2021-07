Plants and Booze! Art in the Age is Hosting “Plants, Pots & Cocktails!”. Calling all plant moms & dads, if you’ve been looking for another excuse to add another plant to your collection, then here’s an event to check out. Art in the Age (116 N 3rd St.) will be hosting Plants, Pots & Cocktails on Saturday, July 24th featuring Cultivated Bohemians, DNA Floral, and Francis Iadarola Ceramics. Guests will be able to stop by from 12pm – 4pm to grab a cocktail and get their floral fix as well as shop for candles and home décor.