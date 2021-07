The general public will not be allowed to enter the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – Wynfrey Hotel during 2021 SEC Media Days, which takes place next week in Hoover. Due to COVID-19 protocols, a designated area outside the hotel will be set aside for fans to watch SEC players and coaches enter the building. However, spectators must remain socially distanced and will not be able to seek autographs and/or have players and coaches pose for photos.