Cabarrus County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Cabarrus, Mecklenburg by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cabarrus; Mecklenburg A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT SOUTHWESTERN CABARRUS AND CENTRAL MECKLENBURG COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM EDT At 559 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Uptown Charlotte, or near Freedom Park, moving northeast at 20 mph. Locations to be impacted include Uptown Charlotte, Huntersville, Central Charlotte, Northeast Charlotte, Southwest Charlotte, East Charlotte, Northwest Charlotte, Harrisburg, Freedom Park and University City. Wind gusts up to 40 mph, pea size hail and very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible in these areas.

alerts.weather.gov

