Woman freaked out after discovering 30ft underground cave in house along with a creepy sign in viral TikTiok vid

By Katie Balevic
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 16 days ago

A WOMAN was shocked to find out her cousin had a secret cave in the basement of his Pennsylvania home.

The homeowner suggested the mysterious cave, which lies nearly 30feet below the house, may have been part of the Underground Railroad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W8anT_0aunaG2o00
Maya followed her cousin down to the cave Credit: TikTok

The woman, Maya, documented the scary adventure on TikTok, where she can be seen following her cousin, Steven, into his basement.

The pair reach another door in the basement. Outside of the entrance, a sign reads: "Enter Cave at your own risk."

"What was it, like a fallout shelter or something?" Maya asks Steven.

"I think it's like a safe place, the underground railroad is like 30ft underground," Maya's cousin is heard saying.

"Yo, this is huge," Maya can be heard saying as the pair steps down into the underground cave.

The Underground Railroad was a secret network of travel routes and safe houses used by slaves to escape bondage in the 1800s.

The most frequented routes ran from southern states to northern states and Canada, while others led to Mexico.

Maya's first video on the cave amassed 2.8million likes and nearly 30,000 comments.

In a second video, Steven said he would like a historian to confirm whether the passage is indeed part of the Underground Railroad. He mused that some portions of the cave may be older than others based on the color of the bricks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LaVWD_0aunaG2o00
A sign outside of the cave reads: 'Enter Cave at your own risk' Credit: TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2clQqh_0aunaG2o00
Steven said some portions of the cave seemed newer than other parts based on the color of the bricks Credit: TikTok

The US Sun

The US Sun

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain's largest newspaper and a member of the UK's press regulator, IPSO.

