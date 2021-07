It's sunflower season, and farms throughout Illinois are getting ready for visitors to take photos, and experience the site of these beautiful flowers. Sunflowers are one of my favorite flowers, and when they are in blown and in a giant field it really is a site to see. The flower symbolizes adoration, loyalty, and longevity, and the flower's namesake is from the sun itself. I never had the space the for any sunflowers, but there are plenty of farms throughout the state that can offer you your "Sunflower fix" with large fields filled with them.