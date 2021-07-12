Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden will back local vaccine mandates

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ErS79_0auna1tA00
  • Following Fauci’s comments calling for more local vaccine mandates, Jen Psaki said the Biden administration won’t issue broader federal mandates.
  • This follows South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s pushback against vaccine outreach campaigns.
  • The CDC says 67.7 percent of American adults have had at least one COVID-19 shot.

The Biden administration plans to support local municipalities in their efforts to regulate COVID-19 vaccine administration and distribution, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed on Monday.

Speaking during a press conference, Psaki addressed White House COVID-19 Advisor Anthony Fauci’s recent comments saying he believes there should be more vaccine mandates at a local level to reduce vaccine hesitancy and continue to roll out doses.

When asked about Biden’s thoughts on Fauci’s comments, Psaki said that the president will leave local regulations to community leaders rather than broader federal mandates.

“That's not a decision that we're making..that is not our intention from the federal government…should they decide that is how to keep their community safe.”

She noted that multiple private sectors, including universities, businesses and educational institutions, will all be making individual public health and safety decisions. Psaki noted that if local leaders elect to make their own decisions surrounding public health in their municipality, including vaccination policies, the Biden administration will support them.

Fauci had stressed the need for local vaccine mandates with Jake Tapper on CNN.

“I have been of this opinion and I remain of that opinion that I do believe at the local level...there should be more mandates, there really should be,” he said over the weekend. “We’re talking about life and death situation [sic].”

Meanwhile, some states have pushed back on the federal government’s campaign to vaccinate America, most recently with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) working to halt the Biden administration’s “door-to-door” vaccine outreach program. The program would focus on community liaisons as volunteers to answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines in a bid to increase vaccinations among some states.

McMaster argued that the plan constitutes federal overreach. He called on the state’s health department to block these efforts.

“A South Carolinian’s decision to get vaccinated is a personal one for them to make,” he tweeted last week. “Enticing, coercing, intimidating, mandating, or pressuring anyone to take the vaccine is a bad policy which will deteriorate the public’s trust and confidence in the State’s vaccination efforts.”

Per data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 67.7 percent of American adults have had at least one COVID-19 shot.

Comments / 231

The Hill

The Hill

284K+
Followers
30K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Henry Mcmaster
Person
Jake Tapper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates#Cdc#Vaccinations#Volunteers#Cdc#American#White House#Cnn#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
New York City, NYNew York Post

Biden to announce COVID vaccine-or-test mandate for federal workers: report

President Biden will announce Thursday that federal employees and contractors must either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to regular testing, according to a report. The CNN report came hours after the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention announced it was recommending vaccinated Americans wear masks indoors in counties with at least 50 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period — a description that covers nearly two-thirds of all US counties.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration considering vaccine requirements for all federal workers

President Biden on Tuesday said his administration is considering making it mandatory for federal workers to get the coronavirus vaccine. The president's comments, which echoed those of his press secretary hours earlier, came one day after the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced it will require its front-line health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden administration to recommend the vaccinated wear masks in areas with low vaccination rates

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is issuing new guidance Tuesday recommending indoor mask use in areas with high transmission rates after reviewing new data suggesting fully vaccinated individuals are not just contracting Covid-19, but could also be carrying higher levels of virus than previously understood and potentially able to infect others, according to multiple sources close to the discussion.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: CDC advises vaccinated to wear masks in high-risk areas | Biden admin considering vaccine mandate for federal workers

Welcome to Tuesday’s Overnight Health Care. White House reporters are returning to wearing masks in the briefing room. And after a busy day of health news, much of the country is advised to wear indoors masks again too. If you have any tips, email us at nweixel@thehill.com, psullivan@thehill.com and jcoleman@thehill.com.
U.S. Politicsfox7austin.com

DOJ: Federal law doesn’t prohibit COVID-19 vaccine mandates

WASHINGTON - Lawyers with the Justice Department determined that federal law does not prohibit public agencies and private businesses from mandating COVID-19 vaccines under emergency use authorization according to an opinion posted by the DOJ on Monday, FOX News reported. Three major government entities – the U.S. Department of Veterans...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Fauci says virus has 'peaked' for the vaccinated: 'We have two kinds of America'

Dr. Anthony Fauci said there seem to be "two kinds of America" as some people remain skeptical of COVID-19 vaccines even in the face of the more severe delta variant. The delta variant has ripped through the unvaccinated population in America, with Centers for Disease Control Director Rochelle Walensky claiming the variant is "spreading with incredible efficiency and now represents more than 83% of the virus circulating the United States."
POTUSCNN

Reporters and pollsters say vaccine hesitancy is devolving into vaccine refusal

New York (CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Vaccinated Americans are getting fed up. More than six months have passed since the Covid-19 vaccines started to roll out across the country, yet a minority of unvaxxed adults are making life riskier for everyone and extending the length of the pandemic.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Scarborough pleads with Biden to mandate vaccines for teachers, health workers

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough on Monday implored President Biden to create a policy that would require teachers and health workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. "He does need to make the tough choice right now," Scarborough said. "And he needs to start in his own political backyard. He needs to tell the teachers union that he’s going to require every public health care person to get it but also ... every public school teacher needs to be vaccinated.”
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Talk of vaccine mandates accompanies Covid resurgence

(CNN) — The Covid spike is racing through Florida and Arkansas, in particular, but also affecting cities like Los Angeles. It's caused by the Delta variant raging through unvaccinated communities and breaking through to some vaccinated people too. It's tearing open a new debate about how far the government or...
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Joe AGAIN warns press to stay on topic: Biden refuses to answer question on military vaccine mandates and says Made in America is 'all I'm going to talk about' on Pennsylvania trip

Joe Biden signaled to press again on Wednesday that he won't answer questions that stray off topic as he refused to answer a question about potential military vaccine mandates at a 'Buy American' event in Pennsylvania. 'I'm talking about Made in America today, that's all I'm going to talk about,'...
U.S. PoliticsVanity Fair

Delta Is Forcing Biden to Get Much Tougher on Vaccine Resisters

The urgent need to close the vaccination gap—and the Biden administration’s willingness to use mandates to do so—seemingly went from zero to 100 this week, beginning with a slow trickle of vaccine requirements and potentially ending with one for all federal workers. President Joe Biden could compel employees and contractors across the federal government to either get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to regular testing as soon as Thursday, CNN reports. The White House mandate will reportedly compare to what the city of New York is rolling out: Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday expanded a vaccine-test mandate on public health workers to the entire municipal workforce including teachers and police officers, and announced new mitigation measures for unvaccinated city employees.
POTUSNewsweek

Former Biden Adviser Suggests Making Unvaccinated People Pay for Their Own COVID Testing

Andy Slavitt, a former senior adviser to President Joe Biden's coronavirus response team, is suggesting that unvaccinated people begin paying for their own testing. Appearing on CNN Thursday night, Slavitt said workplaces and schools should consider mandating people be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or get a negative test result every single day.

Comments / 231

Community Policy