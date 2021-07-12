Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

John Rhodes drafted in third round by Orioles

By Alex Walker
WKYT 27
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Baltimore Orioles have drafted Kentucky standout John Rhodes with the No. 76 overall pick in the third round of the MLB Draft. Rhodes becomes the sixth UK player to be picked in the top 90 picks over the past five drafts. Rhodes was the National Co-Freshman of the Year during the COVID-19 shortened season in 2020. Last season, he led the Wildcats in runs (47), doubles (15), walks (28) and hit by pitch (18). He drove in 36 runs, clubbed 11 home runs, stole seven bases, had 12 multi-hit games and 10 multi-RBI games in 2021.

www.wkyt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hjelle
Person
Zack Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Drafts#Wkyt#The Baltimore Orioles#The Mlb Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This insane trade could send Aaron Judge to the Giants

The San Francisco Giants could be in the mix for New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge at the MLB trade deadline this season. Tied for the most wins in the majors heading into Thursday, the Giants are in prime position to reach their first postseason five years. It won’t be easy given how competitive the NL West is, but San Francisco is arguably a few pieces from significantly increasing their World Series odds. One player who could headline a blockbuster splash at the trade deadline is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Indians steal potential Yasmani Grandal replacement from White Sox

The Cleveland Indians signed former New York Mets and Detroit Tigers catcher Wilson Ramos to a minor-league contract. Even though the Chicago White Sox have had great success through the first three months of the season, they have not had the greatest luck in terms of player health. Matters only got worse for the White Sox on Tuesday, as catcher Yasmani Grandal is out for the next four-to-six weeks after tearing a tendon in his left knee during Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins. If they were, by chance, looking for a catcher on the open market, they can cross one name off the list.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: Former Astros slugger hints at LAD cheating in wild interview

Some Houston Astros players were fake contrite in the wake of the revelations of the full scope of their cheating scandal, which bothered Dodgers fans to no end. “Couldn’t Alex Bregman do better than reading off a tiny slip of paper?” we said. “Pretending to be upset they were caught … this is embarrassing.”
MLBClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Tigers announce 4 roster moves, and you’re probably not going to like them

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers announced four roster moves Wednesday morning, and they probably aren’t the ones fans wanted to hear. Unfortunately, Daz Cameron has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right toe sprain. While his overall offensive numbers don’t look great, Cameron has hit three home runs and stolen four bases in limited at-bats. He’s hit the ball hard and played a solid defensive center field.
MLBBleacher Report

Braves' Updated Trade Targets with 2021 MLB Deadline Approaching

The Atlanta Braves have been arguably the most disappointing team in baseball relative to preseason expectations after they came one win away from reaching the World Series a year ago. They are three games under .500 with a 38-41 record, but in a wide-open NL East, they are only 4.5...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Tampa Bay Rays Land 7-Time All-Star In Blockbuster Trade

For the past few weeks, Major League Baseball trade rumors have all had the same few names mentioned. The Chicago Cubs have reportedly been shopping multiple players like Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo. Meanwhile, several Pittsburgh Pirates including Adam Frazier and Richard Rodriguez have also been mentioned. While none of...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

5 Detroit Tigers who could be traded by Friday

This coming Friday, the Major League Baseball Trade Deadline will come and go and we will know if the Detroit Tigers decided to make a move or not. According to Tigers GM Al Avila, the team is no longer in a “rebuild” and instead, they are now “building.” Avila has said that the Tigers are only going to sell a player at the trade deadline if he feels like it helps the team now and in the future.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Boston Red Sox rumors: 4 first base upgrades to target at MLB Trade Deadline

The Boston Red Sox are sitting pretty on top of the American League East with only a couple of glaring weaknesses of concern. One of those areas in need of an upgrade is first base where top prospect Bobby Dalbec is struggling with consistency at the plate and the team has been unlucky with anyone else they have tried at the position.
MLBNBC Sports

MLB insider predicts Red Sox will land Anthony Rizzo

Could Anthony Rizzo return to where his professional baseball career began?. The veteran first baseman is one of several Chicago Cubs players reportedly on the trading block ahead of Friday's deadline. ESPN's Buster Olney sees Rizzo and the Boston Red Sox -- who drafted him in 2007 -- as a match made in heaven.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Brewers interested in Josh Donaldson, Trevor Story, Kyle Gibson

The Brewers are looking to add to their NL Central-leading roster, and are considering some big names. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman (Twitter links) reports that Milwaukee has shown interest in Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson and Rockies shortstop Trevor Story, and The Athletic’s Levi Weaver tweets that Rangers right-hander Kyle Gibson is also on the Brewers’ radar.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees watch Marlins trade Starling Marte to AL contender

Another one bites the dust. New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has one less option to consider ahead of Friday’s MLB trade deadline. Introducing Yankees Insider: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text message directly with beat writers. That’s because the Miami Marlins are trading center...
MLBdetroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Tigers select triple crown winner in 2021 MLB Draft

With their 13th Round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, the Detroit Tigers have selected 3B Chris Meyers out of Toledo. Myers had quite a season at Toledo as he won the MAC triple crown but leading the conference in average, home runs, and RBIs. Chris Meyers is Tigers' first...

Comments / 0

Community Policy