Cleveland Heights' City Buddha to close its doors by September

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — A longtime fixture on Coventry Road in Cleveland Heights has decided to close up shop.

City Buddha, a place "where your style meets your spirt," will make their last sale in September.

In an emotional Facebook post by owner Larry Collins, he said that it is time to look into new adventures.

"A decision like this is never easy, but after some time to reflect (during a period in history that we shall hopefully never experience again) I am looking forward to new ways of engaging with a new world ahead. In other words, I'm hoping to kick off my shoes, rest a bit, take a look around, and see where the wind takes me next. "

"Back in the previous century, 1997, to be exact, I took a trip to Southeast Asia that would put me on my present course in bringing Cleveland lovely stuff and things. It's been a wonderful journey, but I wasn’t planning on it lasting this long. Plans, right?"

In honor of the loyalty that customers have shown City Buddha over the past few decades, the entire store will be 50 percent off all their merchandise.

This "End of an Era' sale includes bracelets, hair accessories, earrings, necklaces, rings, handbags and scarves.

On their website, they say "1807 Coventry in Cleveland Heights is the address of Cleveland's most unique shopping experience."

So, we all have about 2 months left to enjoy the collections and trinkets that Larry Collins has acquired from various locations around the globe.