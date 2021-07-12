Cancel
Molloy College hires Michelle Piskulich as provost

By The Island Now
theislandnow.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMolloy College today announced that after an extensive national search, Michelle Piskulich, previously Senior Associate Provost at Oakland University, has accepted the newly structured position of Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs at Molloy College. She will begin her appointment on Aug. 23. The college’s search committee was assisted...

Comments / 0

