Molloy College hires Michelle Piskulich as provost

UMaine Faculty Cluster Hires: Request for Proposals. The Strategic Vision and Values (SVV) framework is a living document that will serve to guide the university over the next several years. The vision, values, and goals outlined in the SVV serve as a foundation for strategic decision making within the university’s formal structure. The SVV also provides for a parallel process to support new ideas, strategies, and actions that respond to changing contexts and positions the university to capitalize on new opportunities. To this end, we are inviting proposals for cluster hires made of up to three to five faculty positions to start in the 2022-23 and/or 2023-24 academic years. Thematic or cohort-based cluster hiring can quickly increase diversity, equity, and inclusion across the university, advance expertise in a specific area, allow a university to tackle emerging Grand Challenges, and boost research output through supported collaborations.
