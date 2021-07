Heading into the 2021 NHL Draft, the Los Angeles Kings already had one of the best prospect pools in the league, if not the best. Like any team’s system, though, LA certainly has more depth at some positions than others. The team has a plethora of forward prospects, specifically centers, but not nearly as many on defense. At the draft, they filled in the pieces they were missing from their already stellar prospect pool, solidifying them as the team with potentially the brightest future in the NHL.