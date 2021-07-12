Cancel
Writers on the Range: As Lake Powell dwindles, wonders open up

By Tim Treuer
Vail Daily
On May 9, protected by neoprene, I bobbed around in a flooded canyon in Utah’s Lake Powell. The reservoir had fallen below 35 percent full, which gave me the unique opportunity to free-dive through an underwater bridge that was now suddenly within reach. I eyed the 100 feet of sheer...

