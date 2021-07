PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man wanted in several hit-and-runs in Philadelphia, including one in Center City where police say he ran over a woman twice and killed her, was arrested in Collegeville, Montgomery County, on Wednesday morning. According to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office, Kareem Welton is charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault. The wild chain of events started just after 2 a.m. at Broad and Lombard Streets. Police say a Chevy Malibu rear-ended a motorcycle carrying a 29-year-old driver and a 28-year-old passenger, then left the scene. The man who was driving that motorcycle is OK. His female passenger was...