Paramount+ is giving iCarly fans what they want by renewing the revival series for a second season. The show debuted on the streaming platform on June 17 and has quickly wormed its way back into the hearts of viewers making it no surprise that Paramount+ would want the story of Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove) and her pals to continue. The title quickly became one of the streaming service’s big hits and ranks among one of the most-watched since its debut.