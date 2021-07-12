Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

EU wants Lebanese sanctions regime framework by end July

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49VyxB_0aunZPqU00

PARIS (Reuters) - The European Union said on Monday it wanted to agree by the end of July the legal framework for a sanctions regime targeting Lebanese leaders, but cautioned that the measure would not be immediately implemented.

Led by France, the EU is seeking to ramp up pressure on Lebanon’s squabbling politicians after 11 months of a crisis that has left Lebanon facing financial collapse, hyperinflation, electricity blackouts, and fuel and food shortages.

The move is part of broader international efforts to force a stable government capable of carrying out crucial reforms to emerge from nearly a year of political chaos and economic collapse following a blast that ravaged Beirut port.

“I can say that the objective is to complete this by the end of the month. I am not talking about the implementation of the regime, just the building of the regime according to sound legal basis,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters in Brussels.

Nearly a year after the Aug. 4 explosion, which killed more than 200 people, wounded thousands and devastated swathes of the capital, Lebanon is still headed by a caretaker government.

“Lebanon has been in self-destruct mode for several months,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters in Brussels. “Now there is a major emergency situation for a population that is in distress.”

The EU first needs to set up a sanctions regime that could then see individuals hit by travel bans and asset freezes, although it may also decide to not list anybody immediately.

Le Drian said there was now a consensus among the bloc’s 27 nations for a regime.

Criteria for EU sanctions such as travel bans and assets freezes for Lebanese politicians are likely to include corruption, obstructing efforts to form a government, financial misdeeds and human rights abuses, according to a diplomatic note seen by Reuters.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
183K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josep Borrell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#France#Food Shortages#Lebanese#The European Union#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Lebanon
Place
Europe
News Break
Middle East
Related
New York City, NYMinneapolis Star Tribune

Belarus opposition leader seeks new US, European sanctions

NEW YORK — The leader of Belarus' embattled opposition hopes the United States and Europe will impose new sanctions on money-making government enterprises that will lead to the collapse of President Alexander Lukashenko's regime and a peaceful transition that pro-democracy supporters are preparing for because "it can happen very fast."
Politicscommunitynewscorp.com

EU threatens Turkey with sanctions

A protester criticizes Turkey in Cyprus in July Image: AP. If Turkey continues to violate UN resolutions, the EU will take action, she said in a statement. Ankara must cancel all unilateral measures to repopulate the city of Varosha. The European Union threatens Turkey with sanctions following the recent escalation...
Economywhtc.com

EU freezes legal steps against Britain after UK request for standstill

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission said on Tuesday it would not move to the next step of its legal action against Britain for unilaterally changing trading arrangements for Northern Ireland, in response to Britain’s request for a “standstill”. The European Union in March began a so-called infringement procedure against...
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

EU urges new Lebanon PM to form government ‘without delay’

The European Union has urged Lebanon’s ruling parties to form a government without delay after one of the country’s richest men was appointed to be prime minister.Najib Mikati, a billionaire who has twice served as premier before, was tapped to the post by President Michel Aoun, after Saad Hariri earlier this month gave up a torturous months-long attempt to form a cabinet.But there are concerns Mr Mikati too will be unable to break the impasse - particularly as he is widely considered to be part of the political class responsible for bankrupting the country.It is now of crucial importance that...
Politicsdallassun.com

Could the European Union kick out Hungary?

Relations between Hungarian president Viktor Orban and other European leaders seem to have reached a nadir. For years, Orban has pursued a right-wing agenda that has often contradicted the bloc's core values. His latest move has been to introduce what he has framed a "child protection law", which makes it...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

EU calls on all Tunisian actors to respect constitution, rule of law

BRUSSELS, July 26 (Reuters) - The European Union urged all political actors in Tunisia on Monday to respect the country's constitution and avoid violence after Tunisia's president ousted the government and froze parliament with help from the army. "We are closely following the latest developments in Tunisia," a spokeswoman for...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

EU brings trade challenge against Russia to WTO

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union has requested the launch of a World Trade Organization case against Russia over measures it says restrict EU companies from selling goods to Russian state-owned enterprises. “The European Union has requested WTO dispute consultations with the Russian Federation regarding Russian measures which the EU...
PoliticsWNCY

EU wants reforms before approving Hungary’s recovery plan

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – The European Commission won’t approve Hungary’s recovery plan until it carries out judicial reform and guarantees that corruption cases are investigated, justice commissioner Didier Reynders said in an interview published on Tuesday. There are systemic problems with the rule of law in Hungary, and the European Commission...
PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

Iranian regime erupts in fury at Slovenian prime minister's speech

July 19 (UPI) -- An angry row has broken out between the European Union and the Iranian regime following an explosive statement by Janez Janša, the prime minister of Slovenia. Janša was addressing the three-day Free Iran World Summit organized by the key Iranian opposition movement, the National Council of...
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Report: Israeli defense sources warn EU, US that Lebanese crisis strengthens Iran

Senior Israeli defense sources warned their counterparts in Europe and the United States that Lebanon’s severe economic, political and infrastructure crisis is speeding up Iranian entrenchment efforts in the region and the strengthening of Hezbollah, according to a recent report by Israel’s Kan news. According to the report, the sources...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Poland's Tusk Says Conflicts With EU Could Eventually End the Bloc

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland and Hungary's conflicts with the European Union could start a process that results in the bloc falling apart, former European Council President Donald Tusk warned on Friday, amid a worsening standoff over democratic standards. Brussels is at loggerheads with Warsaw and Budapest over issues such as...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Reactions to EU's "Fit for 55" climate plan

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission unveiled on Wednesday its most ambitious plan to tackle climate change and set out how the European Union's 27 countries can meet a collective goal to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by 55% from 1990 levels by 2030. COMMENTS GOVERNMENTS/POLITICIANS German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Brussels backs Bosnia's EU bid after jitters over strategy

BRUSSELS, July 13 (Reuters) - The European Union triedon Tuesday to reassure Bosnians of its readiness to admit their country one day, after an unofficial EU diplomatic note raised doubts about Brussels' commitment. That note, circulated among EU officials in April, proposed redrawing borders along ethnic lines in the Western...
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

European Parliament to withdraw Pakistan's GSP status

Brussels [Belgium], July 26 (ANI): Amid abuse of the blasphemy laws and cases widely reported across Pakistan, the European Parliament has moved to withdraw Islamabad's GSP status. Philippe Jeune, writing in EU Political Report said that the European Parliament has criticised Pakistan's controversial blasphemy laws and called for a review...
EuropeWDEZ 101.9 FM

Flood-hit Germany wants EU help to rebuild infrastructure – draft document

BERLIN (Reuters) – The German government aims to rebuild infrastructure damaged by deadly floods in the western part of the country as quickly as possible and hopes for financial support from the European Union’s solidarity fund, a draft document showed. As the search continues for survivors of last week’s catastrophic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy