Bay County approved for $2.4 million in Hurricane Michael recovery expenses
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More money is being reimbursed by FEMA to Bay County to cover Hurricane Michael recovery expenses. FEMA announced $2,404,843 will be reimbursed to Bay County for roads that had to be replaced or repaired during Hurricane Michael debris removal. FEMA officials say during debris removal, County Line Road and part of Steelfield Road were damaged by heavy truck traffic. This money will reimburse the county for the removal and replacement back to predisaster design, function, and capacity.www.wjhg.com
