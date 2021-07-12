Cancel
Explain to me why England manager Gareth Southgate chose a couple of kids to take penalties? | Jones

By David Jones
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 16 days ago
Yesterday’s UEFA Euro 2020 final shootout raised age-old questions about pressure penalties:. Who is best fit to take them, technicians or gamesmen, specialists or stars?. Because three of England’s players failed, leading to a 3-2 shootout decision and the Euro championship for Italy, the focus was on what sorts of players England Gareth Southgate designated to take the penalties.

