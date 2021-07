The UK Royal Air Force (RAF) plans to buy 13 additional Protector RG Mk1 unmanned air vehicles (UAV) from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems. The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) exercised its option to buy the aircraft as part of a prior contract from 2020 in which the RAF bought three examples of the UAV, says General Atomics on 22 July. The 13 additional Protectors, as well as four additional ground control stations and associated support equipment, are worth £195 million ($271 million).