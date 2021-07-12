Cancel
Revelations Entertainment Acquires 1980s’ Horror Cult Classic Novel Series ‘Necroscope’

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
 16 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Best-selling English author Brian Lumley’s Necroscope sci-fi/horror novel series is being adapted by Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary’s Revelations Entertainment across multiple media including episodic TV, animated features, video games, graphic novels and emerging formats. The series from the 1980s spans more than 19 novels and short stories and...

