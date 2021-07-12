Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

Geoghegan Hart accepts no margin for error at Tour de France after slow start

By Jeremy Whittle in Perpignan
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XK5Qt_0aunYiYm00
Tao Geoghegan Hart Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Tao Geoghegan Hart, the winner of the 2020 Giro d’Italia suffering among the peloton at the 2021 Tour de France, is hoping the final week of the race will be more fruitful for him than the opening fortnight.

Related: Sepp Kuss wins first Tour de France stage but Tadej Pogacar retains lead

“I will try and have a memorable experience in this Tour, because I would say that so far, it’s not been overly memorable,” the 26-year-old Londoner said. The Ineos Grenadiers rider was among those who crashed on the Tour’s first stage in the infamous sign-waving incident, in which a banner-waving spectator caused a mass pile-up .

“I was unlucky but also really lucky,” he said, “and then had a week or 10 days of struggling with the small repercussions of that crash. It was just pains and problems with my back, but then in the last two or three days, it’s been much better. I’m hoping that in this last phase of the race, I can try and take something from it.

“In that first big crash, there were seven of us together. The crash was coming across the road towards us and basically the six guys in front of me got through, I managed to stop but then somebody hit me from behind. That’s the reality of bike racing and you have to accept that.”

In what has been a Tour characterised by crashes and subsequent withdrawals, Geoghegan Hart has survived the worst and is still in the peloton.

“It’s always hard when you don’t feel yourself and you have pain, but at the same time, you are constantly reminded that there’s always someone in the race in a worse position,” he said. “There’s a lot of guys who’ve been at home for quite a while, which is really unfortunate, and there are others who are no doubt suffering even more, still in the race.”

But there is no doubt that 72nd place overall was not where he or his team management expected him to be, with a week to go. “It was a case of trying to stay in the game but you can’t protect four riders in the Tour – it’s never going to happen,” he said, “but if you look at that first week, at how the racing was, it’s always going to be the case that you lose riders from each team because not everyone can be in the front, not everyone can be in that first position.”

Related: Cyclo-cross trio Alaphilippe, Van der Poel and Van Aert are defining Tour de France

Compared to his experience of the Giro d’Italia, Geoghegan Hart said that in the Tour de France, the stakes were “even higher.”

“Every rider has a little bit more incentive and motivation to be into that corner in the right position, or to start that stage in the front 10, instead of the front 30. The level’s so high that stuff like positioning becomes even more important because if you sit 100 riders back, the effort required to get to the front is very large. There’s no room for error.”

Ineos Grenadiers’ hopes of rescuing what has been a lacklustre race so far now rest with Richard Carapaz, currently sitting in third overall, but with a cluster of other contenders breathing down his neck. “If I was in his shoes, I’d be looking around the bus for my teammates’ support and that’s a big motivation for me to give him as much support as I can,” said Geoghegan Hart.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Carapaz
Person
Michael Steele
Person
Sepp Kuss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour De France#Giro D Italia#Race#Giro D Italia#Londoner#Cyclo Cross#Ineos Grenadiers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cycling
News Break
Sports
Related
CyclingPosted by
WOKV

The Alt-Tour: pro cyclist tackles Tour de France for charity

Of all the thousands of miles, dizzying days of suffering and countless moments of self-doubt, the one that sticks out most to Lachlan Morton came high in the Alps, where a monster day of cycling along the route of the Tour de France had left him burned and blistered and feeling despair.
CyclingTelegraph

Tadej Pogacar tightens grip on yellow after Tour de France leader wins on summit ahead of Jonas Vingegaard

Pogacar wins his first mountain-top stage at 2021 Tour. Slovenian extends overall lead thanks to time bonus. Vingegaard climbs to second, Carapaz ​moves to third. The fog at the top of the Col du Portet was so thick on Wednesday it was difficult to see the riders approaching the finish line. But the picture by the end of the day was crystal clear - Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) has all but won his second successive Tour de France.
Boulder, COCU Boulder News & Events

Why Tour de France champs dance with their bikes

Image: Mark Cavendish at the Tour de France in 2012. Credit: Creative Commons. On July 9, as Mark Cavendish, a.k.a. the Manx Missile, approached the final straightaway on Stage 13 of the Tour de France, the British cyclist rose out of his saddle, pushed through a gap in the pack and began to vigorously rock his bike from side to side, tying the record for the most stages ever won (34).
CyclingBBC

How Tour de France stage 20 unfolded

Anyway, with that - we're off. Check out the full stage results here. And the report's building up nicely. He could win a record breaking 35th Tour stage and break Eddy Merckx's mark. IN Paris. ON the Champs-Elysees. See you then, then. Post update. Interesting what he said about adrenaline....
CyclingTelegraph

Tour de France 2021 route: When does each stage start and how can I follow live on TV?

Why, it's only the 108th edition of the Tour de France, one of the three grand tours, the others being the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España. Founded in 1903 by Henri Desgrange, editor of L'Auto newspaper, the Tour may not be the favourite stage race of the cycling cognoscenti but it is one that captures the imagination of the wider sporting public. As a result, the race is the biggest annual sporting event in the world with more live spectators than even the Olympics or football World Cup.
CyclingBBC

Tour de France - stage 18

That's the end of our coverage of stage 18. Thanks for joining me. You can read about another sensational Tadej Pogacar performance in our stage 18 report. Mark Cavendish is approaching the finish with a huge grin on his face and well inside the time limit. He has been well...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Mark Donovan completes first Tour de France weeks after family tragedy

Mark Donovan (Team DSM) will ride into Paris on Sunday evening with mixed emotions. The 22-year-old will reach the end of his first Tour de France with much to look back on after a debutant performance that saw him form part of several breaks and work for his team but he will also have his thoughts elsewhere after informing the media that his mother sadly passed away just a few weeks ahead of the race.
CyclingBBC

Tour de France: Tadej Pogacar holds on to yellow after stage 18 win

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar claimed back-to-back Tour de France stage wins to underline his dominance in the leader's yellow jersey. Pogacar accelerated clear on the summit finish on stage 18 at Luz Ardiden to extend his overall lead to five minutes and 45 seconds. Jonas Vingegaard and Richard Carapaz finished second...
CyclingInternational Business Times

Trial And No Errors As Pogacar Primed For Tour De France Decider

Defending champion and runaway leader of the Tour de France Tadej Pogacar can thump his rivals again on Saturday on the decisive individual time-trial through the Bordeaux vineyards. The UAE Team leader from Slovenia laid the foundation for his title defence on the first time-trial of this edition, but after...
CyclingArkansas Online

Austrian wins Tour de France stage

SAINT-GAUDENS, France -- Austrian rider Patrick Konrad won the Tour de France's hilly 16th stage on an otherwise uneventful day Tuesday as race leader Tadej Pogacar remained on course for his second overall victory. Konrad made his decisive break with just over 22.5 miles to go, 2.5 miles before the summit of Col de Portet-d'Aspet, and he maintained the lead for his first Tour stage win.

Comments / 0

Community Policy