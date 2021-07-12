Pro-European party takes the lead in Moldova's snap elections
The Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) headed by current President Maia Sandu is poised for a decisive victory in this Sunday's snap parliamentary elections in Moldova. All the ballots have now been counted since the July 11 vote, which garnered just shy of 53 percent of votes for Sandu's pro-European party, resulting in 63 out of 101 seats in the Moldovan Parliament—a clear majority. The largest opposition bloc, Socialists and Communists (BECS), led by former President Igor Dodon and former President Vladimir Voronin has received slightly over 27 percent of the vote. The official results are expected to be announced shortly.globalvoices.org
