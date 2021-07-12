Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

ESPN star Stephen A Smith slammed for ‘racist’ on-air remark about Shohei Ohtani ‘not speaking English’

By Laura Gesualdi-Gilmore
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ULwTD_0aunYZZ700

ESPN star Stephen A Smith has been slammed for on-air remarks many deemed racist about pitcher Shohei Ohtani "not speaking English."

Smith claimed that Ohtani, who is Japanese, using an interpreter "contributes to harming the game to some degree" on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28UO14_0aunYZZ700
Stephen Smith is under fire for comments he made about Shohei Ohtani Credit: Getty Images - Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KzcRk_0aunYZZ700
Ohtani will pitch and be DH in the All-Star Game Credit: Getty

He made the comments when asked about whether he believes it's a good thing that Ohtani is currently Major League Baseball's top attraction. He said he did not.

Ohtani, who plays for the Los Angeles Angels, just made history as the first player to be selected as both the designated hitter and pitcher for the American League at the MLB All-Star Game.

Still, Smith said that "the fact that you got a foreign player that doesn't speak English, that needs an interpreter, believe it or not, I think contributes to harming the game to some degree, when that's your box office appeal."

"It needs to be somebody like Bryce Harper, Mike Trout, those guys," Smith added. "Unfortunately at this moment in time, that's not the case."

He later added: "When you talk about an audience gravitating to the tube or to the ballpark to actually watch you, I don't think it helps that the number one face is a dude that needs an interpreter so you can understand what the hell he is saying -- in this country, and that's what I'm trying to say."

Many were quick to slam Smith for the response, including former Sports Center host Keith Olbermann, who called for his suspension.

"I’ve supported @stephenasmith when he’s been big at @espn and when he hasn’t, and when he’s been right and when he’s been wrong," Obermann wrote in a Twitter threat.

"But this, about Shohei Ohtani, is straight up racism at a time of dangerous anti-Asian violence. This requires an apology, and a suspension. Now."

"I mean, imagine something even vaguely like this, said about any black athlete or female athlete or even an athlete who doesn’t speak to the media, by anybody else. The commentator would have been fired by now."

New York Congresswoman Yuh-Line Niou also slammed the ESPN host.

"What Stephen Smith is saying in his comments about Shohei Ohtani is 'You don’t speak English. You don’t belong here. You aren’t American enough," she wrote on Twitter. "Over and over and over again."

Smith later posted a video to social media saying that people were "misinterpreting" what he was saying about Ohtani, calling the player the "second coming of Babe Ruth."

Smith insisted he was "talking about the marketability and the promotion of the sport."

"It's exactly what Sports Illustrated essentially alluded to in their article last month when they talked about 28 percent of the players in Major League Baseball, are foreign players, a lot of them need translators," he continued.

"...If you are a sport trying to ingratiate yourself with the American public the way Major League Baseball is because of the problems that you've been having in terms of improving the attractiveness of the sport, it helps if you spoke the English language."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X1s2I_0aunYZZ700
Smith called Ohtani the 'second coming of Babe Ruth' Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
231K+
Followers
25K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
New York City, NY
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Olbermann
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Stephen A Smith
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Babe Ruth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Espn#Japanese#Major League Baseball#The Los Angeles Angels#The American League#Sports Center#Stephenasmith#Espn#Anti Asian#American#Sports Illustrated
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
NBAPosted by
The US Sun

Who is NBA’s Jaxson Hayes’ girlfriend Sofia Jamora?

SOFIA Jamora is much more than NBA player Jaxson Hayes' girlfriend. The model has made a name for herself on social media and raked in millions of followers. Jamora was born on May 6, 1997 in Calabasas, California. She began modeling for brands including LovePiper and Frankies Bikinis, beore launching...
NBAPosted by
The US Sun

What did Kyrie Irving say about the Nike Kyrie 8 sneakers?

BROOKLYN Nets point guard Kyrie Irving blasted his own Nike Kyrie 8 sneakers, calling them "trash". Irving signed with Nike back in 2011 and has released even super-popular Kyrie shoes since 2014. What did Kyrie Irving say about the Nike Kyrie 8 sneakers?. Despite his million-dollar deal with the Swoosh...
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Emily Infeld’s alleged stalker Craig Donnelly?

OLYMPIC runner Emily Infeld has been struggling behind the scenes for three years with an alleged stalker. Before this three year journey began, she was making a name for herself in the world of running. Who is Emily Infeld?. Infeld grew up in University City, Ohio and attended Beaumont School.

Comments / 0

Community Policy