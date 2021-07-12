12 High-Tech Accessories That Make Travel a Breeze

For those of you who traveled with Mr. Yanez in the past, you know how stupendous the Go Ahead Tours are. We are fortunate to start them again. There has never been a better time to leave it all behind. Our next trip will be to Spain, the French and Italian Riviera along with an extension to Rome. Imagine seeing the Colosseum for yourself. What an experience! We will be leaving on June 29, 2022. Go Ahead Tours offers interest-free monthly payments and risk-free bookings - $99 down and interest payments! You’ll enjoy authentic meals, local guides, unmatched access to must-see destinations and more. This tour is booking up fast. Believe it or not, it will be here before you know it. Detailed information along with booking your spot is available at https://grouptoursite.com/candicecasillas. We are hosting a meeting on Thursday, July 22 at 6:30 p.m. to provide more information. It will be held at 2031 N. Hwy AZ 188 – DJ’s Companies office. We look forward to seeing you soon.