Public Health

Drug-Resistant Gonorrhea: An Urgent Public Health Issue

Marshall News Messenger
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video explores the history of drug-resistant gonorrhea and why effective treatment is so important. Audio Description Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=phlpBlLhUTk.

#Gonorrhea
Providence, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

Rhode Island Department of Health issues public health advisory due to increased drug overdose activity in Providence.

The Rhode Island Department of Health issued a public health advisory Wednesday due to increased drug overdose activity in Providence. From Sunday, July 11, 2021–Saturday, July 17, 2021, RIDOH received 21 reports of suspected opioid overdoses from hospital emergency departments. Increased opioid overdose activity in this region is considered more than 17 opioid overdoses within a seven-day period.
ScienceMarshall News Messenger

CDC Grand Rounds: Multi-Drug Resistant Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis is an ancient disease that remains an important global cause of morbidity and mortality. In most cases, TB can be treated and cured by taking a combination of several drugs for 6 to 12 months. When inappropriate or incomplete treatment takes place, however, TB bacteria can develop resistance to multiple drugs. Treatment of drug-resistant TB is currently longer, more toxic, more complex, and less effective than for drug-susceptible TB. In 2011, less than 10% of the total estimated multidrug-resistant TB (MDR TB) cases were detected and annually, there are approximately 500,000 cases of MDR TB, and 150,000 deaths. Although there are simple rapid tests that have improved the diagnosis of the disease, there is immense potential to increase the number of persons diagnosed with MDR TB, and diagnose them more quickly so that they can begin treatment sooner.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Deadly drug-resistant ‘superbug’ now spreading in 2 cities, CDC says

More than 100 patients at a US nursing home and two hospitals have been infected with an untreatable fungus, including three victims who died, federal officials say. The ongoing outbreaks of the drug-resistant “superbug,” Candida auris, at a Washington, DC, nursing home and two Dallas, Texas-area hospitals were reported by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday.
Public HealthHealthline

Drug-Resistant Fungal 'Superbug' Has Health Officials Worried

Concerns are being raised about a drug-resistant fungal “superbug” that has spread in healthcare facilities in Texas and Washington, D.C. Experts say the Candida auris fungus is highly contagious and can cause serious illness, especially in people already in a weakened condition. The strain first appeared in Japan in 2009...
Saint Joseph, MOkq2.com

Region H health departments issue Public Health Advisory

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Region H public health departments are issuing a Public Health Advisory in response to rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across northwest Missouri related to the emergence of the delta variant. At this time, unvaccinated residents of all ages who have resumed normal activities without adequate protection...
Clark County, WAlacamasmagazine.com

Clark County Public Health Recommends Indoor Face Mask Usage

Vancouver, WA — Clark County Public Health issued a statement today recommending the use of face masks in indoor settings, in conjunction with today’s guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Here is the health department statement:. Today, the CDC issued updated guidance on face coverings as more...
Yolo, CAyolocounty.org

Yolo County Public Health Officer Issues Health Order Requiring Masking Indoors Starting July 30

Yolo County Public Health Officer Issues Health Order Requiring Masking Indoors Starting July 30. (Woodland, CA) – Effective Friday July 30, face coverings will be required for everyone in indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status in Yolo County. As a result of rapidly increasing case rates, testing positivity rates, and number of COVID-19-positive patients in hospitals, additional layers of protection are needed to slow the spread of COVID-19 amidst a fourth surge. Wearing a face covering in indoor public spaces reduces both the risk of getting and transmitting COVID-19 and does not limit business occupancy or operations.
Public Healthpncguam.com

Public Health will continue to push COVID-19 vaccinations

Public Health will be making a big push to vaccinate children for the upcoming school year. But at the same time, they will continue to push COVID-19 vaccinations to get as many people vaccinated as possible against the virus. Department of Public Health and Social Services Acting Chief Public Health...
Sciencehivplusmag.com

Research Shows Twice-a-Year Drug Could Suppress Drug-Resistant HIV

Gilead Sciences announced on Saturday new results from its continuing Phase 2 and Phase 3 CAPELLA clinical trial that is investigating the use of lenacapavir, the biopharmaceutical company’s drug that may help people living with multi-drug resistant HIV. Lenacapavir is an injection for patients to take every six months. Researchers...
Dane County, WIChannel 3000

Local doctors: All unvaccinated people will eventually get some form of COVID

MADISON, Wis.– Dane County doctors say it appears some people believe there are three choices when it comes to COVID: get vaccinated and protect yourself, don’t get vaccinated and live your life, or don’t get vaccinated, but live cautiously enough to avoid the virus. With the extremely contagious delta variant now the dominant strain in Dane County, local doctors say that third option is not a reality.
Public HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Existing drugs offer new methods to treat COVID-19

In a new study from KAIST and Institut Pasteur Korea, researchers found repurposed drugs for COVID-19 treatment through virtual screening and cell-based assays. They suggested the strategy for virtual screening will help develop medications for COVID-19 and other antiviral diseases more rapidly. Drug repurposing is a practical strategy for developing...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Half of Vaccinated People Hospitalized for COVID Have This in Common

It appeared for a while that we were past the worst of the pandemic, but the situation in the U.S. has shifted dramatically in the last couple of weeks and hospitals across the country are once again being flooded with COVID patients. As of July 23, coronavirus hospitalization rates are rising in 45 states, according to data from the The New York Times. And while the large majority of these patients are unvaccinated, that's not necessarily true of all of them. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that of the more than 159 million people who'd been fully vaccinated as of July 12, when they last collected the data, nearly 5,500 have been hospitalized with COVID in the U.S. That's only .003 percent of fully vaccinated people who get severe COVID, but new research is showing that half of them share one interesting commonality.

