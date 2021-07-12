Tennessee Titans: Julio Jones Gives the Titans Unique Flexibility at Wide Receiver
There’s a hidden advantage to the Tennessee Titans now having WR Julio Jones in the fold on offense. Everyone knows about the “pick your poison” effect that Jones will have for the Titans— teams facing Tennessee won’t be able to simply “take away” the seven-time Pro Bowler with double coverage, as that would leave a defense undermanned in its efforts to also slow down RB Derrick Henry and WR A.J. Brown.atozsportsnashville.com
