Tulsa police arrest woman suspected of kidnapping child from pool

Tulsa police arrested a woman they say kidnapped a child from a pool near 61st and Peoria on Saturday.

Witnesses said the suspect, Jordan Canfield, coerced a 5-year-old boy at the swimming pool to leave with her by waving at him, calling him over, then taking his hand and walking off. When the child's dad realized his son was missing, he drove around looking for him. The dad spotted Canfield and his son about three blocks away from the apartments, and witnesses pointed officers in that direction.

Police said the dad continuously yelled at the Canfield, who still held hands with the 5-year-old. When the dad yelled his son's name, the boy ran to him, and Canfield took off. Officers found Canfield several blocks away and took her into custody without incident.

The father says he has never met the suspect before and does not know her. She faces charges of kidnapping/child stealing, obstructing justice and marijuana possession.

