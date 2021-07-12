NCWLIFE Evening News July 12th, 2021

Good evening and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. I’m Grant Olson. Before we get to what’s making news, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window:. And now, here a few of the stories we’re following for you tonight, A 53-year-old man drowned in Lake Chelan early Saturday morning./ A 50-year-old Everett man was killed and two others were injured after a four-vehicle collision Friday afternoon on Highway 2 near Coles Corner./ North Cascade Highway was closed this morning to better enable firefighters to respond to a pair of wildfires, and, Grant County, state and federal firefighters battled a pair of wildfires off Dodson Road outside Ephrata on Saturday afternoon.