Wenatchee, WA

NCWLIFE Evening News July 12th, 2021

By Uriah Darby
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood evening and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. I’m Grant Olson. Before we get to what’s making news, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window:. And now, here a few of the stories we’re following for you tonight, A 53-year-old man drowned in Lake Chelan early Saturday morning./ A 50-year-old Everett man was killed and two others were injured after a four-vehicle collision Friday afternoon on Highway 2 near Coles Corner./ North Cascade Highway was closed this morning to better enable firefighters to respond to a pair of wildfires, and, Grant County, state and federal firefighters battled a pair of wildfires off Dodson Road outside Ephrata on Saturday afternoon.

