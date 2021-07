For the financial services sector, maintaining the status quo is as good as falling behind. Innovation has always been at its very heart, and those that fail to push the boundaries of what’s possible soon fade into obscurity. The introduction of Open Banking has widened those boundaries considerably, putting customers firmly in the driving seat while businesses compete to offer the most tailored and convenient experience. In this article, we’ll explore open banking in detail; what it is, how it originated, and the impact it’s had on banks, insurers, wealth managers, pension providers and the fintech startup space in general. We’ll also touch on how Open Banking has revolutionised the customer experience, and what businesses need to do to stay relevant.