RISE Brewing Co. Expands Product Line With Multi-Serve Non-Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Offerings

By Press Release
BevNET.com
 16 days ago

“After running through customer feedback and taking a closer look at purchasing patterns, we saw an opportunity to develop a solution for those who enjoy multiple cups of cold brew each day,” said Melissa Kalimov, RISEBrewing Co. Chief Operating Officer. “We’re excited to expand our beverage offerings &give customers a perfect work from home caffeine option to fuel their focus.” HarryConnolly, RISE’s Director of Sales, shares,“SPINs data shows us that the Multi-Serve item sales have grown by 45% during the last year, contributing to over one third of the total RTD Coffee category growth, despite only contributing to a fifth of the category’s sales.”

#Nitro Cold Brew Coffee#Cold Brew#Iced Coffee#Black Coffee#Food Drink#Beverages#Rise Brewing Co#Risebrewing Co#Harryconnolly#Rtd Coffee#Usda Organic#Non Gmo#Oat Milk Latte
