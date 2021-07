Amazon has been cutting prices across the board on all the most popular Apple products available right now. Whether you’re looking for a new pair of AirPods, a new iPad, Apple Watch Series 6, or even a shiny new MacBook Pro, Amazon has a great discount for you. To help you understand all the best discounts, we’ve rounded them up here so you can easily dive in and treat yourself to a new piece of tech for less than usual. As always, bear in mind that stock isn’t guaranteed so you’ll want to get on these deals as quickly as possible.