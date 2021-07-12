Coroner identifies man who died in custody after incident

UPDATE JULY 14: The Clark County Coroner has identified the man who died as 35-year-old Rashad Straughter. The cause and manner of the man's death is still pending the final results of the autopsy.

Las Vegas police say a man who was fighting with customers inside of a gas station store on July 11 is dead.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, they received a call shortly after 8 a.m. about a vehicle collision at a gas station in the 900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North near East Washington Avenue.

The caller said that the driver of the involved vehicle was inside the gas station's store and fighting with customers.

Police officers responded and took the man into custody. They transported him to Las Vegas City Jail to be booked for driving under the influence.

Upon arrival, they discovered the man was unresponsive and called for medical. He was transported to Valley Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The Clark County coroner's office will identify the man and cause of death.