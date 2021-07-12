Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ennis, MT

Goose fire grows south of Ennis, nears tip of Cliff Lake

By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
 18 days ago

Strong winds and dry conditions could be the cause of rapid growth of the Goose fire burning south of Ennis, which doubled in size over the weekend. The fire has grown to 3,326 acres. The fire — which has been burning since July 1 — moved north, toward the southern tip of Cliff Lake. The National Weather Service put the fire area under a Red Flag warning throughout Sunday due to low relative humidity and strong gusting winds.

www.bozemandailychronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wise River, MT
City
Ennis, MT
City
Missoula, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alder Lake#Creek Fire#Weather#Inciweb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Environment
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy