Goose fire grows south of Ennis, nears tip of Cliff Lake
Strong winds and dry conditions could be the cause of rapid growth of the Goose fire burning south of Ennis, which doubled in size over the weekend. The fire has grown to 3,326 acres. The fire — which has been burning since July 1 — moved north, toward the southern tip of Cliff Lake. The National Weather Service put the fire area under a Red Flag warning throughout Sunday due to low relative humidity and strong gusting winds.www.bozemandailychronicle.com
