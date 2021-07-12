Cancel
’90 Day Fiancé’: Loren Brovarnik Shares Heartwarming Video of Alexei Brovarnik and Their Son Shai

By Amanda Spence
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Loren Brovarnik is known for her appearances in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise along with her husband, Alexei Brovarnik. They’ve become household names and fan favorites to many. They’ve both been known to post on their social media accounts, which is something fans can appreciate. Loren recently shared a sweet video of her husband and her son enjoying some food, and it will warm your heart.

