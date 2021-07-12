Cancel
Miles Copeland Shares Tales Of The Police, The Go-Go’s And I.R.S. Records In His New Memoir

By David Chiu
Forbes
Forbes
 16 days ago
Had it not been for Miles A. Copeland III, the musical landscape in America might have not changed for the better in the late 1970s. As a manager, Copeland guided the career of a then-relatively unknown British-based rock trio called the Police, who went on to spectacular success. Then in 1979 he co-founded the indie label I.R.S. Records, which became the home of cutting-edge alternative rock acts during the ‘80s—among them the Go-Go’s, R.E.M., Oingo Boingo, Wall of Voodoo, Timbuk 3, Concrete Blonde, and Fine Young Cannibals; he also served as the manager for Squeeze, the Bangles and Sting. Because of those things, Copeland played a huge part in further elevating New Wave in America at a time when most U.S. radio stations were resistant to playing new music by post-punk bands.

www.forbes.com

