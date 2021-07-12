Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Tennessee Officers Discover Meth Smuggled Inside Peanut Shells

Posted by 
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers in Tennessee seized a shipment of an illegal substance smuggled inside an unlikely container: peanut shells. According to a CBP news release, officers at a hub in Memphis examined a shipment marked "REGIONAL BREAD ROASTED PEANUTS REGIONAL DUST SWEET MADE OF CORN" that was heading from Mexico to east Texas. After a suspicious X-ray, officers investigated further and found that once cracked open, the peanut shells had a white crystal substance inside, later identified as methamphetamine, WREG reports.

thebig98.iheart.com

Comments / 0

WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Nashville, TN
971
Followers
611
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville #1 For New Country

 https://thebig98.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Peanut#Drugs#Mexico#Cbp#Wreg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Macon County, TNmaconcountychronicle.com

88 Grams of Meth Laced With Fentanyl

A Macon County man is behind bars after a search of his home led to approximately 88 grams of methamphetamine laced with Fentanyl. According to Macon County Sheriff Mark Gammons, 54-year-old Michael Romines has been the subject of an ongoing investigation, and a search warrant for his home was recently obtained thanks to evidence collected by detectives and a traffic stop made by Deputy Josh Meador on Sunday morning, July 12.
Kentucky StateLebanon Democrat

Kentucky woman allegedly attempts to smuggle phone, meth into jail

A woman from Scottsville, Kentucky, was arrested last week after she allegedly attempted to smuggle a cell phone and methamphetamine into the Macon County Jail inside of a television. Savanna Rice, 23, faces a series of charges following the incident. According to the arrest report, on July 6, a corrections...
Posted by
Action News Jax

Police: Meth found in man’s room at Tennessee nursing home

SWEETWATER, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of having methamphetamine in his nursing home room, authorities said. Charles Allen Cheek, 62, of Spring City, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, The Advocate & Democrat of Madisonville reported. According to Sweetwater Police Officer Justin White, he responded to a call...
Memphis, TNwdhn.com

Nearly 500 grams of methamphetamine hidden in peanut shells seized in Memphis

MEMPHIS — Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection get cracking after seizing a package that contained methamphetamine crystals hidden in individual peanut shells. The package, disguised with a logo that read “Regional Bread Roasted Peanuts, Regional Dust Sweet Made of Corn,” was traveling from Mexico to east Texas. Officials...
Providence, RIprovidencejournal.com

Wyatt officer, 2 detainees charged in drug-smuggling scheme

PROVIDENCE — A correctional officer is among five people accused of smuggling suboxone strips into the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls. Federal prosecutors allege that two Wyatt detainees, Emmanuel Nolasco, 34, and Matthew Pizarro, 32, arranged with a former detainee, Roosevelt Dale, 32, and a Providence woman, Yahaira Cristina Contreras, 29, to provide suboxone strips for a correctional officer to smuggle in to the prison in February.
San Clemente, CAcbp.gov

More Than 100 Lbs. of Meth Discovered in False Compartment

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif.—San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents located more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside a pickup truck on Thursday afternoon. The incident began at approximately 1:30 p.m. when agents on Interstate 5 (I-5) observed a suspicious blue Ford pickup driving northbound. Agents initiated a vehicle stop and the driver yielded at the I-5 Border Patrol checkpoint just south of San Clemente. While agents spoke with the male driver, their service K-9 conducted a sniff of the pickup and alerted to the rear of the truck.
Tahlequah, OKTahlequah Daily Press

Officers discover drug cache, gun during traffic stop

A Wagoner man was charged with trafficking drugs after officers found heroin and cocaine on him and inside his friend's vehicle. On July 24, Tahlequah Police Officer Cory Keele responded to Circle S Laundry Mat after several people found a man unresponsive inside a black SUV. Dispatch advised the vehicle wasn't running, the man was sweating profusely, and EMS personnel were on their way.
Bucks County, PAsauconsource.com

Bucks Co. Prison Guard Accused of Smuggling Drug Inside Facility

A Bucks County correctional officer from Quakertown is accused of violating the trust placed in him by allegedly smuggling a prescription drug that is used to treat opioid addiction inside the Doylestown facility. In a news release published on their Crimewatch site Thursday, the Bucks County District Attorney’s office announced...
Michigan Statewgno.com

More than 11 kilos of marijuana seized in Memphis, was en route to Michigan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Customs officers in Memphis seize a shipment of marijuana on its way to Michigan. On Tuesday, July 13, the CPB officers at an express consignment hub examined a package described as “photos and paper” by the sender. The shipment was dispatched from British Columbia, Canada and was en route to a residence 25 miles north of Detroit.
Texas StateClick2Houston.com

Texas man planned to smuggle meth in fire extinguishers, officials say

A Texas man accused of conspiring to distribute methamphetamines hidden in fire extinguishers entered a guilty plea Friday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Jesus Gabriel Vara-Perez, 40, of Laredo, Texas faces a possible life sentence and up to $10 million in fines. U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery said in a release.
Mission, TXprogresstimes.net

Mission attorney confesses to providing drug traffickers with court records

A local attorney confessed Monday to providing members of a drug trafficking organization with court records in exchange for cash. Eric Samuel Jarvis, 48, of Mission provided criminal complaints to members of a drug trafficking organization at least eight times between July 2017 and May 2021, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas. The organization paid him at least $8,000 for the information.

Comments / 0

Community Policy