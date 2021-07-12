Most Iceland Workers Shift To Four-Day Work Week With Positive Results

Moving from college into the workforce is already a stress-provoking time of students’ lives. Many of us have a clear understanding of what we want to do and are looking for our path. No matter what field your prospects are in, the most common work week layout is five days of work in a row. While that is the norm of our reality, five full days of work drains workers' perseverance and diminishes drive. Over long periods of time, this ultimately affects employees negatively.