Labor Issues

Most Iceland Workers Shift To Four-Day Work Week With Positive Results

By Sam Corey
Labor unions and civil society organizations pushed Iceland to move to a four-day workweek — with positive results. From 2015 to 2019, there were two large-scale trials of shorter working hours — moving from a 40- hour to a 35- or 36-hour week — without reduced pay. One was conducted in Reykjavík, Iceland's capital, followed by the other which began between the Icelandic government and BSRB, a trade union confederation, in 2017. These two trials combined to include more than 1% of the country’s working population.

Benzinga

Benzinga

