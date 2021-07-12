Most Iceland Workers Shift To Four-Day Work Week With Positive Results
Labor unions and civil society organizations pushed Iceland to move to a four-day workweek — with positive results. From 2015 to 2019, there were two large-scale trials of shorter working hours — moving from a 40- hour to a 35- or 36-hour week — without reduced pay. One was conducted in Reykjavík, Iceland's capital, followed by the other which began between the Icelandic government and BSRB, a trade union confederation, in 2017. These two trials combined to include more than 1% of the country’s working population.www.benzinga.com
