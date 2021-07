Plume finds consumers accelerated investment in smart home devices during the pandemic. Personalized smart services pioneer Plume, announced that it has surpassed a major milestone: more than 1 billion unique client devices have been managed by Plume’s cloud controllers globally. This achievement coincides with a major shift in the way people are using their technology at home for everyday convenience, entertainment and new work norms. As part of today’s announcement, Plume is releasing data and insights into smart home trends resulting from increases in the number of devices, types of devices, hours used and data used across smart homes.